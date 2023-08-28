FILE – Pete Davidson attends the premiere of “Meet Cute” in New York on Sept. 20, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

EL CAJON, Calif. — Comedian and Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson is heading to San Diego County for a comedy performance.

Davidson will take the stage at The Magnolia in El Cajon on Sep. 27 for a live show.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Aug. 30 at 10 a.m. PT and can be purchased here. Various pre-sale tickets will also be available starting on Aug. 29.

Doors open for the show at 6 p.m., with Davidson scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. The Magnolia is located at 210 East Main Street in El Cajon.

Event organizers are touting the show as a phone-free experience, meaning the use of phones, smart watches and accessories will not be permitted in the performance area. Guests will be required to place their electronics inside a Yondr pouch, which will seal the phone or accessory until the end of the show, with guests holding onto their items at all times.

A designated phone use area will be available inside the venue, according to event organizers, but accessories will need to be placed back inside the Yondr pouch to re-enter the performance area. Guests who are seen using an electronic device inside the performance area will be escorted out of the venue, the event page said.