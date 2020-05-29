Petco Park to host drive-in concerts, ‘Anchorman’ screenings for good cause

SAN DIEGO — Petco Park will host concerts and movie screenings on back to back nights next month, adopting a “drive-in” model for the first time due to the coronavirus.

Net proceeds for both events go to Feeding San Diego, the hunger relief and food rescue organization that has been especially crucial for local families during the pandemic.

First up on Saturday, June 6, three different screens will be set up to view “Anchorman” — the Will Ferrell classic about a San Diego news team — in the stadium’s parking lot. The movie will show twice, at 8:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., with families parked in their cars listening on a designated radio station at a safe distance from others.

Two packages — “Preferred” and “General” are available for $45 and $35, respectively. That include a parking spot to watch the movie and some other giveaways.

Then on June 7, the Grammy-award winning band Switchfoot will headline a sunset parking lot concert with the artist Hirie. That kicks off at 7 p.m., with tickets running $100 per car. Artists will perform live on a stage in the lot, but there will also be a large screen showing the action.

A separate concert starts at noon on the same day, featuring B-Side Players with SM Familia and Los Sleepwalkers, at a cost of $50 per car.

Padres season ticket holders got first crack at purchasing “Anchorman” tickets via a special email. Organizers said any remaining admission would be available for purchase online after 2 p.m. Friday, May 29.

Tickets for the concerts go on sale Friday, May 29 at 5 p.m.

Click here to purchase tickets for either event.

On both nights, the drive-in experience will be located in the stadium’s Lexus Premier Lot. Click here to view a map and detailed instructions on getting into the events.

Ushers will direct each car into a designated parking spot, with an empty space on both sides, front and back, to allow for physical distancing. People will be asked to stay in their vehicles, and all cars will need to leave the lot immediately when the events are over.