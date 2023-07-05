Petco Park, home of the San Diego Padres, is seen from the Harbor Drive Pedestrian Bridge. (Adobe Stock Photo)

SAN DIEGO — If you watch next week’s new episode of “The Bachelorette” you may recognize a familiar site.

The July 10 episode of the popular reality show will see Bachelorette Charity Lawson go on a one-on-one date at the downtown ballpark, which is home to the San Diego Padres.

The details of the date, and who Lawson will be taking along with her, have not yet been revealed.

The Bachelorette is a reality show where one woman is matched with a group of men and gradually narrows the field of eligible bachelors in her search for “the one.”

Lawson is a child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia who appeared on season 27 of “The Bachelor” before being selected as the newest Bachelorette.

In addition to being the home stadium of the Padres, Petco Park also plays host to major concerts with headlining acts, the Holiday Bowl game, the Holiday Market at Petco Park, The Links at Petco Park golfing experience, Monster Jam and more.