SAN DIEGO – More than two years after postponing a tour in the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Seattle grunge legends Pearl Jam are finally hitting the road.

The band announced Monday it’s rescheduled its 2020 North American tour dates for this year from May to September, kicking off May 3 at San Diego’s Viejas Arena. The two-time Grammy winners also plan to play its previous 2020 European tour dates this summer with concerts planned in June and July.

Southern California is a special place for the band’s lead singer Eddie Vedder, who lived in Encinitas as a kid and performed in several San Diego-area bands before Pearl Jam was formed in the early 1990s.

Joining Pearl Jam as a touring member for this year’s North American shows is Josh Klinghoffer, the former guitarist in the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the band said. Klinghoffer’s solo project Pluralone will be the band’s opener on the tour.

Tickets will be available to the public through Ticketmaster Verified Fan Registration, the band’s announcement said. Registration for the Verified Fan initiative opened Monday and runs through 10 p.m. on March 27. Verified Fan Onsale starts at 10 a.m. on March 29. Click or tap here to register.

A limited number of premium tickets also will be made available to the public at a later date.