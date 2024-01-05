SAN DIEGO — Paw Patrol is on a roll… into San Diego this weekend. Join Ryder, Marshall, Rubble, Rocky, Skye and your other favorite Paw Patrol characters for PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite.”

The show is coming to the San Diego Civic Theatre this weekend (Jan. 5-7, 2024).

The show’s run kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday night, with performances in the mornings and afternoons Saturday and Sunday. Click here for showtimes.

Mayor Humdinger has dognapped Robo Dog and cloned him. In Paw Patrol live, watch as the pups catch those clones, rescue Robo Dog and show “when the going gets ‘ruff,’ lending a paw makes you the ultimate TOP HERO!”

The show also heads to Riverside, Los Angeles, Thousand Oaks, Santa Barbara, Long Beach, Bakersfield, Sacramento, San Jose and San Francisco in California, along with other stops across the country.

Visit pawpatrollive.com to purchase tickets, for more information on the show, showtimes, tour stops and more.

And don’t miss other shows coming up. Disney on Ice “Frozen & Encanto” is heading to Pechanga Arena San Diego from Jan. 18-21, 2024.

Then, in February, young fans of the famous blue heeler puppy can catch Bluey and family live for the first time during Bluey’s Big Play at the Balboa Theatre in downtown San Diego from Feb. 9-11, 2024.