SAN DIEGO — Padres? More like Yee-Hawdres.

The San Diego Padres will host the first-ever rodeo at Petco Park in 2024, the team announced Tuesday.

The Padres are teaming up with C5 Rodeo Company and Outriders Present to bring the three-day competition to America’s Finest City from Friday, Jan. 12 to Sunday, Jan 14.

The competition will feature “the world’s top cowboys competing for over half a million dollars in prize money,” the team said.

General sale tickets for the event go on sale Monday, Sept. 18 and can be purchased here.

The San Diego Rodeo will follow a string of other big events scheduled at Petco Park to close out 2023 including the Wild Horses Festival with Zach Bryan, the Proper NYE New Year’s event, the 2023 Holiday Bowl and concerts from The Revivalists and Band of Horses, Kolohe Kai, Pixies and Modest Mouse, Daniel Caesar, The All-American Rejects and Newfound Glory, RL Grime, Hosier and Deftones.