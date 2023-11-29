SAN DIEGO — Looking to check off your holiday gifts list? Over 135 small-batch makers will be selling goods at the Broadway Pier this weekend.

On Saturday, Dec. 2 and Sunday, Dec. 3, the Makers Arcade Holiday Fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to kick-off the month of December.

Get there early if you want a special “swag bag,” which will be handed out to the first 100 people to enter the gate.

Not only will there be an array of vendors selling unique and handmade items, the event also offers photo displays, gourmet food, live music, cocktails, workshops and more. For example, at “make and take stations” attendees can create their own holiday wreaths.

This holiday fair is sure to put you in the Christmas spirit as the pier will be decked out with festive décor. Plus, there will be music both days by Nathan and Jessie, PUERTO, DEVV LOV, Erika Davies Jazz, Divina, and the Barnacle Boys.

“We are excited to put together another festive holiday event,” said Kristin Dinnis, Makers Arcade co-owner and event coordinator. “This is our favorite time of the year to both shop small and support local creatives, and most importantly the small businesses in our community while also enjoying the holiday spirit, San Diego-style.”

The Makers Arcade Holiday Fair is set to take place this weekend. (Photo credit: Let’s Frolic Together)

Entry to the event is $6 presale or $7 at the door, and includes access to the shopping hall, food truck court, photo booths, make-and-take stations, live music, as well as interactive art and play areas. Kids under 10 are free and pets are welcome.

There are also a limited number of VIP packages available that include handmade vendor items, a collectible shopping bag, a drink ticket, vendor coupons, and front-of-the-line entry.

All presale tickets can be purchased here.

If you plan on going for the drinkable spirits, there will be two happy hours each day from 11 a.m. to noon and 4-5 p.m. Expect to see some holiday-themed cocktail bars.

For the younger guests, there will be a “Kids Area” with toys, games, mini golf by San Diego Pop-up Mini Golf, face painting, and more.