The Fairmont Grand Del Mar’s Grand Social Club is an outdoor lounge. (Credit: Fairmont Grand Del Mar)

SAN DIEGO — A luxe Mediterranean-inspired resort hotel in North County will be hosting an array of concerts at its outdoor lounge in the coming weeks.

The Fairmont Grand Del Mar’s Grand Social Club will have live entertainment that’s meant to be enjoyed on their lawn and amongst the trees.

From jazz nights to the best of soul and R&B, those in attendance can sip craft cocktails or fine wine from a private cabana, a fire pit circle or picnic-style seating.

Here’s a look at the concert series schedule:

— Friday Summer Jazz Series with rhythms of Bossa Nova and upbeat vibes of Latin jazz: From 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Aug. 11, Aug. 25, Sept. 8 and Sept. 29.

— Havana Nights with sounds of Cuba and accompanying bites: From 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Aug. 18 and Sept. 16.

— Saturday California Cool Soundscapes with classic American rock and iconic pop hits from the ‘90s-2010s: From 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. every Saturday this summer (except Sept. 16).

— Soul Sunday Sessions with music showcasing the best of Soul, R&B and Motown. From 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays (except Sept. 3).

Tickets for the concert series at the Grand Social Club, which is located at 5300 Grand Del Mar Way in San Diego’s Carmel Valley, can be purchased online.

For those on the hunt for something to do in San Diego on the weekends, head on over to Fairmont Grand Del Mar for lawn games and live entertainment.