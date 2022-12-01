Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who appeared in “Orange is the New Black,” “Justified” and “Lost,” has died at the age of 56, TMZ reports.

Henke died in his sleep on Tuesday, sources connected to his family told TMZ. The cause of the death was not immediately known.

Henke had a relatively short professional football career, playing just one season for the Denver Broncos. He retired from the sport in 1994 after repeated injuries and transitioned into acting, landing dozens of roles in television and film.

His most prominent role was as “Desi Piscatella,” a gay corrections officer at Litchfield Federal Penitentiary in the hit scripted series, “Orange is the New Black.”

Henke also had character arcs on “Manhunt,” “Sneaky Pete,” “The Bridge” and “Dexter.”