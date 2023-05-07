SAN DIEGO — The summer horse racing season is set to begin in Del Mar on Friday, July 21 and those looking to attend Opening Day can snag their tickets as early as Friday.

The Del Mar Thoroughbred Club recently announced details for the upcoming 2023 season, following a record-breaking year in 2022. Club officials say last season featured the “highest-ever daily average wagering and prize money seen in California.”

The club says Opening Day will feature 10 races, the Opening Day Hats Contest and “all the fanfare that makes it an unofficial San Diego holiday.” Attendees can expect world-class racing, luxury food and drinks, plus horse racing fashion displayed with big hats and more.

There will be limited general admission tickets for the first race day of the season and the club says tickets are anticipated to sell out quickly. In order to secure entry, racegoers are encouraged to buy tickets early.

Tickets for Opening Day and the entire 2023 racing season go on sale Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here at that time.

Gates are set to open on Opening Day at 11:30 a.m. with the first race at 2 p.m.

Looking ahead, the club also announced a lineup of trackside events scheduled for 2023. Some of these events include the Del Mar Beer Fest on July 22, the Taste of New Orleans on Aug. 5, the Uncorked: Del Mar Wine Fest on Aug. 19 and Family Fun Day on Sept. 3.

Saddle up and get in on all the fun this horse racing season in Del Mar.