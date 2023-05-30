SAN DIEGO — SeaWorld San Diego’s newest roller coaster, “Arctic Rescue,” is set to officially open Friday, park officials announced.

According to SeaWorld, the ride will be the fastest and longest coaster on the West Coast, reaching speeds up to 40 mph and taking riders as high as 30 feet in the air.

The 2,800-foot-long ride will feature three separate launch points and will gradually increase in speed as riders race through the arctic on a snowmobile-style vehicle.

The coaster takes riders through a series of banks, turns and launches to simulate the unpredictable arctic climate.

Arctic Rescue will succeed the Wild Arctic flight simulator ride that was retired in Jan. 2020.

The Wild Arctic exhibit, which is home to three beluga whales, five Pacific walruses, three harbor seals and one ringed seals, is still open in the same area.

Guests will have the choice to ride Arctic Rescue after going through the exhibit, or they can forego the ride altogether and just see the animals.

The ride, which is manufactured by Intamin Worldwide, will have trains that will carry 16 passengers in eight, two-person rows.

When Arctic Rescue opens Friday, it will become the sixth roller coaster at SeaWorld San Diego, joining Journey to Atlantis, Manta, Tidal Twister, Electric Eel and Emperor, which opened last year in March.

SeaWorld recently announced a new kid-friendly play area, called “Rescue Jr.,” would be coming to San Diego, featuring play elements, a splash pad, water features, climbing structures and rides.

Arctic Rescue will benefit Alaska SeaLife Center, a nonprofit conservation partner focused on raising awareness on the need to protect arctic mammals, SeaWorld said.