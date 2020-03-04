People are going to tell you that this will pack more of an emotional punch if you lost a loved one you’d like to see just one more time, but really…wouldn’t that be 90% of society? My dad bailed on us when I was 4, and I basically never saw him again. He died 10 years ago, but I don’t think that made this more emotional for me. I mean, I remember bawling my eyes out at that little girl’s plight in Inside Out and it was nothing like my life growing up. Same thing with Coco, or Up, and a few other animated pictures that got me emotional.

Now, this movie might not be the best thing Pixar ever did, but I’m guessing it’ll be the best animated movie you’ll see this year. It may have been derivative at times (I couldn’t stop thinking of Weekend at Bernie’s every time a pair of legs without an upper body walked around aimlessly). And here’s why those legs were walking around.

Elf brothers Ian Lightfoot (Tom Holland), and Barley Lightfoot (Chris Pratt) — no relation to Gordon — lost their dad at a young age. These two superheroes (Holland was Spiderman, Pratt was Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy) aren’t pulling on spiderwebs, but pulling on your heartstrings, when they talk about missing their dad.

It’s Ian’s 16th birthday, and he flubs it at school trying to invite classmates to his party. He doesn’t do well in his driving lessons (in his defense, merging on the freeway is something kids worry about most, as we all witnessed with Cher in Clueless). It seems Ian’s only friend is his pet dragon. Yet mom (Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who is terrific) gives him a gift the dad wanted the boys to have when both were over 16. It’s a magic stick and a spell that is supposed to recreate him for one whole day, and will enable Pops to see the men these boys have become. Ha! And my buddy Ira was happy he got $850 at his bar mitzvah for becoming a man.

The opening of the film shows how the past world filled with magic — unicorns, centaurs, pixies, etc. was slowly changed as light bulbs were invented, cars, cell phones, and with everything becoming modern, these creatures of old yore live a different lifestyle. That means a centaur might not be running as much because…cars are so much easier to get around in. Pixies can only fly while riding their hogs in a motorcycle gang (and they’re hysterical, as the least menacing bunch of bikers ever). Unicorns might be boozing it up and looking cross-eyed as they rummage through trash cans.

Barley is one of those Dungeons & Dragons types, who likes blasting heavy metal in his ‘70s style van (He obviously has some Rush 8-tracks in there). Ian tolerates his bullying taunts.

When this gifted magic staff gives the boys a bit of power (as well as splinters), they bungle the attempt at recreating their dad. That leaves them with the bottom half of his body, and they need to go on a quest to get another phoenix stone to finish the job.

These are the types of animated movies I love, because…kids will enjoy all the visuals and crazy adventures. The adults will enjoy all the humor (that will go over the tots’ heads), and emotional moments.

Director Dan Scanlon (Monsters University), who co-wrote (with Keith Bunin and Jason Headley), does a terrific job with the various bizarre elements of this story, making it a cohesive picture. Things are helped along with a terrific cast of voices, which include John Ratzenberger (of course), the always under-used Tracy Ullman (as a pawn shop lizard), Lena Waithe, Mel Rodriguez, and up-and-coming comedian/actress Ali Wong. Octavia Spencer steals every scene she’s in as an angry Manticore (part scorpion, part lion, and part human). She’s relegated to running a tavern that’s equal parts Chuck E. Cheese and Medieval Times, but soon gets called into action. With Spencer’s work here, and being in my favorite movie of last year (Luce), and being instrumental in getting my favorite movie of 2018 made (Green Book), as well as her work in Hidden Figures, Ma, Instant Family, Gifted, and The Shape of Water…she’s somebody that picks great projects and adds significantly to the productions she’s involved in and is one of my Top 5 actresses working today.

Jeff and Mychael Danna did a great job with the score, although I couldn’t help but think, had Jack Black been the voice of the rocker older brother instead of Pratt, he could have also contributed some Tenacious D songs to blast out of that ‘70s van. Barley was a total Jack Black character.

The animation was beautiful, and it was refreshing that when things got a bit maudlin, they were never corny.

It also has the two best product placements in movie history for Mountain Doom (instead of Dew) and Cheetos, one of which is turned into a 25-foot boat (I told you explaining the story would sound bizarre).

It’s a perfect movie for the whole family.

4 stars out of 5.

