Old Globe to roll out new COVID safety protocols

SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s largest theater organization is tightening its COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The Old Globe in Balboa Park announced a new set of safety measures for anyone attending a play or event at the theater. Beginning Tuesday, all attendees will have to show proof of full vaccination by presenting a vaccination card, photograph of a card or a digital copy.

Attendees who are too young to receive the COVID vaccine or remain unvaccinated because of medical reasons or religious beliefs will be asked to present a negative result from a test taken no more than 72 hours before the performance.

The musical “Hair” is currently in production in the Old Globe’s outdoor theater and masks are optional. People attending events inside the main theater will be required to wear masks beginning Sept. 10.