Girls in traditional Dirndl dresses are drinking beer and having fun with their friends at the Oktoberfest. (Adobe Stock Photo)

SAN DIEGO — It’s that time of year again — Oktoberfest celebrations are popping up all over San Diego County.

What began as a royal wedding celebration in Munich, Germany more than 200 years ago, has transformed into an annual festivity across the globe.

Oktoberfest is reinvented to pay homage to a party held when Bavaria’s Crown Prince Ludwig married Princess Therese of Saxony-Hildburghausen in 1810.

In modern day, we find ourselves celebrating by sipping steins full of German “bier” while wearing dirndls or lederhosen shorts. Many festivals offer up games likes keg rolling, stein holding contests and log sawing.

The good news for San Diegans is you don’t have to fly to Germany to get in on all the fun. Here’s a list of Oktoberfest events happening across the region this season:

San Diego

— Craftoberfest at Liberty Public Market: This event takes place for 10 days straight! From Sept. 23 until Oct. 2, this festival will have craft beer galore, food vendors, live music, bingo, and trivia games. This event, located at 2820 Historic Decatur Rd., is free and open to the public.

— Ocean Beach Oktoberfest: Described as the “wildest” of its kind in the county, this event will take place Oct. 6-7 in Ocean Beach. There will be family-friendly and adult activities, a beer garden, and music by local and nationally touring artists.

— Oktoberfest Cruise on Mission Bay: Guests on this cruise can sip German-style beers and munch on Bavarian-inspired bites while taking in the sights of Mission Bay. There will also be live folk tunes and a DJ performing on the second floor. This event takes place on Oct. 13.

— East Village Oktoberfest: The streets between Market Street and Park Avenue will be closed off and transformed into a contemporary Oktoberfest on Sept. 30. Expect to see traditional faire like soft pretzels and Bavarian sausages, plus some Polka music.

— Eppig Brewing Oktoberfest: You may want to try ÜBER stein: a Bavarian inspired topper loaded with a pretzel puff, smoked meat and pickles at this event. Located at the Pt. Loma Waterfront Biergarten Sept. 22-24., there will also be limited edition steins.

— One Paseo Oktoberfest: Located in Carmel Valley, this Oct. 7 event will be held on One Paseo’s lawn, located behind Harland Brewing. The event will feature craft beers and other libations, plus German-inspired bites from The Butchery. This festival is 21+.

— AleSmith Oktoberfest Celebration: On Sept. 23, the brewery at 9990 AleSmith Ct. will have live music from Bavarian Beer Garden Band, food vendors, drink specials, plus games like HammerSchlagin and axe throwing.

North County

— Carlsbad Oktoberfest: There will be authentic German cuisine from Tip Top Meats, live music, and “vibrant Bier Garten” with a variety of wine options. Located at the Strawberry Fields, the festival will also have family-friendly activities.

— Oktoberfest in Julian: Brats and beer, desserts, bingo every hour, a pie/cake walk, carnival games, a silent auction, raffles and more — that’s what you can expect at this event. This festival will be held at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic.

— Encinitas Oktoberfest & Artisan Faire: Head to Mountain Vista Drive on Sept. 24 for this 27th annual event that’s put on by the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce. Enjoy German refreshments as well as an international food court, carnival ride attractions, and more.

— Oktoberfest at The Vineyard 1924: This Fallbrook winery will celebrate the occasion Sept. 23-24. There will be live music, a stein holding competition, and plenty of kettle corn to go around. The event is 21+ the first day and open to families on the last day.

East County

— La Mesa Oktoberfest: From Sept. 29 until Oct. 1, festivalgoers can partake in a variety of Bavarian festivities on La Mesa Boulevard. Event organizers have described it as an “unbeatable weekend in a German paradise.”

— Oktoberfest in El Cajon: You can count on this event to feel authentic as it’s hosted by German American Societies of San Diego. Munch on some bratwurst, ox-on-the-spit, potato pancakes, or sauerkraut while enjoying live music. This event has two weekend dates: Sept. 29 through Oct. 1 and Oct. 6-8.

“Prost” San Diego! Enjoy all the Bavarian fun.

Did we miss an event? Let us know by emailing KSWBWeb@nexstar.tv.