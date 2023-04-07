SAN DIEGO — ODESZA fans have another shot at getting electrified by their favorite duo who will be bringing their circuitry-based beats to town for a second night this fall.

Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight, known individually as Catacombkid and BeachesBeaches, are extending their stay in San Diego for an extra day.

This may come as shockingly good news for those who weren’t able to purchase tickets for the pair’s Thursday, Sept. 29 show, which completely sold out. There are now only resale tickets available for that date with prices soaring upwards to $355 a ticket, according to Live Nation.

Another chance to get in on the groovy fun starts Friday at 10 a.m. when official tickets go on sale for ODESZA’s second San Diego show, which is scheduled for Thursday Sept. 28. Those tickets can be purchased here.

Both concerts will be take place North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, which is located at 2050 Entertainment Cir.

Concertgoers can expect a mixture of “stunning visuals, expert musicianship, pyrotechnics and an immersive environment” as the duo takes the stage, as described by a press release announcing the shows.

According to Billboard, “ODESZA is meant to be seen and heard, live.” The music and entertainment magazine also called the pair “one of the biggest headliners of summer festival season” for 2023.

The duo recently attended the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards in support of their nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Album for “The Last Goodbye,” the press release noted.

With high demand for ODESZA tickets, the second San Diego show may very well sell out. For those who want to be in attendance, snag tickets while you can.