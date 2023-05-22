SAN DIEGO — One of the biggest summer events in San Diego is coming back next month, bringing tasty bites, beachfront entertainment and lots of chili to the shores of Ocean Beach.

The Ocean Beach Street Fair and Chili Cook-Off is set to take over the coastal neighborhood on Saturday, June 24 for its 43rd annual summertime extravaganza.

The first Chili Cook-Off in the neighborhood was held in 1984, organized by chili enthusiast Mike Akey. After traveling the world for chili cook-offs with his father, Akey decided to bring one to America’s Finest City.

Since then, this street fair has become one of the most popular summer events in San Diego, with thousands of visitors each year. This year, more than 700,000 people are expected to attend the one-day fair, according to the Ocean Beach Mainstreet Association.

The Ocean Beach Street Fair will feature three stages of continuous music at its seaside location, as well as a beer garden, shopping, art and a wing-eating contest hosted by the restaurant Dirty Birds, among other things.

Of course, the main event at the festival is the day’s Chili Cook-Off competition, with tastings from amateur entrants gunning for accolades like Hottest Chili, Judges’ Award and the day’s grand prize: the People’s Choice Award.

Entrance to the festival, which runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., is free. More information on the event can be found here, including details about parking, transportation and how to become a vendor or chili cooker.

Don’t miss out on all the fun — mark your calendars for June 24 to kick off your summer with an exciting day in the sun!