North County water park to reopen only on weekends for 2021 season

VISTA, Calif. – Starting Saturday, the Wave Waterpark in Vista returns for the 2021 summer season.

Jesus Torres, supervisor of the Wave Waterpark, in Vista, Calif.

The park, which is owned by the city, closed to the public last year due to the pandemic. Officials intend to operate it at full capacity this season with hours running from noon to 5 p.m. on weekends through Sept. 6.

All other day programs will run during the week, including camps and swimming lessons.

It will be quite a change from the empty park seen throughout 2020.

“It was a lot different because the park was pretty barren,” said Wave Waterpark Supervisor Jesus Torres.

But like plenty of other businesses competing for workers, the park struggled with hiring this year, which is partly why the season has been modified. Typically, they hire about 200 people during a regular summer season, drawing in talent from North County schools.

The staff this summer consists of about 70 people, mainly lifeguards and guest services.

“We were able to do virtual hiring events with some of the local high schools,” Torres said. “Usually we like to do in-person visits, but due to COVID, we weren’t able to do in-person this year.”

One of the main changes this summer season: No concession stands. Instead, the park will offer prepackaged snacks and water for sale and encourages guests to visit businesses near the park.

Additionally, staff members will be required to wear masks inside the park. Fully vaccinated guests do not need to wear masks.

Tickets can be purchased in-person at the Wave Waterpark ticket booth.

More information is available online at thewavewaterpark.com.