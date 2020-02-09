Watch Now
FOX 5 News at 5 p.m.

Nominees at the 2020 Academy Awards

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The 92nd annual Academy Awards will be held Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Here is a complete list of this year’s nominees.

Best Picture

  • “Ford v Ferrari,” Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and James Mangold
  • “The Irishman,” Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Emma Tillinger Koskoff
  • “Jojo Rabbit,” Carthew Neal and Taika Waititi
  • “Joker,” Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper and Emma Tillinger Koskoff
  • “Little Women,” Amy Pascal
  • “Marriage Story,” Noah Baumbach and David Heyman
  • “1917,” Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren and Callum McDougall
  • “Once upon a Time in Hollywood,” David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh and Quentin Tarantino
  • “Parasite,” Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho

Best Actor

  • Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
  • Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”
  • Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”
  • Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Best Actress

  • Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”
  • Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”
  • Soairse Ronan, “Little Women”
  • Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”
  • Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

Best Supporting Actor

  • Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
  • Al Pacino, “The Irishman”
  • Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”
  • Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
  • Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Best Supporting Actress

  • Laura Dern, “Marriage Story,”
  • Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”
  • Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”
  • Florence Pugh, “Little Women”
  • Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Best Director

  • Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”
  • Sam Mendes, “1917”
  • Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”
  • Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
  • Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Best Animated Feature

  • “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis and Bonnie Arnold
  • “I Lost My Body,” Jeremy Clapin and Marc du Pontavice
  • “Klaus,” Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh and Marisa Roman
  • “Missing Link,” Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight
  • “Toy Story 4,” Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera

Best Cinematography

  • “The Irishman,” Rodrigo Prieto
  • “Joker,” Lawrence Sher
  • “The Lighthouse,” Jarin Blaschke
  • “1917,” Roger Deakins
  • “Once upon a Time in Hollywood,” Robert Richardson

Best Costume Design

  • “The Irishman,” Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson
  • “Jojo Rabbit,” Mayes C. Rubeo
  • “Joker,” Mark Bridges
  • “Little Women,” Jacqueline Durran
  • “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Arianne Phillips

Best Documentary Feature

  • “American Factory,” Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert
  • “The Cave,” Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjaer
  • “The Edge of Democracy,” Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris and Tiago Pavan
  • “For Sama,” Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts
  • “Honeyland,” Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska and Atanas Georgiev

Best Documentary Short Subject

  • “In the Absence,” Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam
  • “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl),” Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva
  • “Life Overtakes Me,” John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson
  • “St. Louis Superman,” Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan
  • “Walk Run Cha-Cha,” Laura Nix and Colette Sandstedt

Best Film Editing

  • “Ford v Ferrari,” Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland
  • “The Irishman,” “Thelma Schoonmaker
  • “Jojo Rabbit,” Tom Eagles
  • “Joker,” Jeff Groth
  • “Parasite,” Yang Jinmo

Best International Feature

  • “Corpus Christi,” Poland
  • “Honeyland,” North Macedonia
  • “Les Miserables,” France
  • “Pain and Glory,” Spain
  • “Parasite,” South Korea

Best Makeup/Hairstyling

  • “Bombshell,” Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker
  • “Joker,” Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou
  • “Judy,” Jeremy Woodhead
  • “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White
  • “1917,” Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole

Best Original Score

  • “Joker,” Hildur Guonadottir
  • “Little Women,” Alexandre Desplat
  • “Marriage Story,” Randy Newman
  • “1917,” Thomas Newman
  • “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” John Williams

Best Original Song

  • “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from “Toy Story 4,” Randy Newman
  • “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman,” music by Elton John, lyric by Bernie Taupin
  • “I’m Standing with You” from “Breakthrough,” Diane Warren
  • “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II,” Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
  • “Stand Up” from “Harriet,” Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo

Best Production Design

  • “The Irishman,” Production Design: Bob Shaw; Set Decoration: Regina Graves
  • “Jojo Rabbit,” Production Design: Ra Vincent; Set Decoration: Nora Sopkova
  • “1917,” Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales
  • “Once upon a Time in Hollywood,” Production Design: Barbara Ling; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
  • “Parasite,” Production Design: Lee Ha Jun; Set Decoration: Cho Won Woo

Best Animated Short Film

  • “Dcera (Daughter),” Daria Kashcheeva
  • “Hair Love,” Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver
  • “Kitbull,” Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson
  • “Memorable,” Bruno Collet and Jean-Francois Le Corre
  • “Sister,” Siqi Song

Best Live Action Short Film

  • “Brotherhood,” Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon
  • “Nefta Football Club,” Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi
  • “The Neighbors’ Window,” Marshall Curry
  • “Saria,” Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre”
  • “A Sister,” Delphine Girard

Best Sound Editing

  • “Ford v Ferrari,” Donald Sylvester
  • “Joker,” Alan Robert Murray
  • “1917,” Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate
  • “Once upon a Time in Hollywood,” Wylie Stateman
  • “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” Matthew Wood and David Acord

Best Sound Mixing

  • “Ad Astra,” Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano
  • “Ford v Ferrari,” Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow
  • “Joker,” Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland
  • “1917,” Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson
  • “Once upon a Time in Hollywood,” Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano

Best Visual Effects

  • “Avengers: Endgame,” Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick
  • “The Irishman,” Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli
  • “The Lion King,” Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman
  • “1917,” Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy
  • “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy

Best Adapted Screenplay

  • “The Irishman,” Steven Zaillian
  • “Jojo Rabbit,” Taika Waititi
  • “Joker,” Todd Phillips and Scott Silver
  • “Little Women,” Greta Gerwig
  • “The Two Popes,” Anthony McCarten

Best Original Screenplay

  • “Knives Out,” Rian Johnson
  • “Marriage Story,” Noah Baumbach
  • “1917,” Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
  • “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Quentin Tarantino
  • “Parasite,” Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News