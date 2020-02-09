Nominees at the 2020 Academy Awards

The 92nd annual Academy Awards will be held Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Here is a complete list of this year’s nominees.
Best Picture
- “Ford v Ferrari,” Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and James Mangold
- “The Irishman,” Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Emma Tillinger Koskoff
- “Jojo Rabbit,” Carthew Neal and Taika Waititi
- “Joker,” Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper and Emma Tillinger Koskoff
- “Little Women,” Amy Pascal
- “Marriage Story,” Noah Baumbach and David Heyman
- “1917,” Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren and Callum McDougall
- “Once upon a Time in Hollywood,” David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh and Quentin Tarantino
- “Parasite,” Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho
Best Actor
- Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”
- Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
- Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”
- Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”
- Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”
Best Actress
- Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”
- Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”
- Soairse Ronan, “Little Women”
- Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”
- Renee Zellweger, “Judy”
Best Supporting Actor
- Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
- Al Pacino, “The Irishman”
- Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”
- Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
- Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”
Best Supporting Actress
- Laura Dern, “Marriage Story,”
- Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”
- Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”
- Florence Pugh, “Little Women”
- Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”
Best Director
- Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”
- Sam Mendes, “1917”
- Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”
- Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
- Todd Phillips, “Joker”
Best Animated Feature
- “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis and Bonnie Arnold
- “I Lost My Body,” Jeremy Clapin and Marc du Pontavice
- “Klaus,” Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh and Marisa Roman
- “Missing Link,” Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight
- “Toy Story 4,” Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera
Best Cinematography
- “The Irishman,” Rodrigo Prieto
- “Joker,” Lawrence Sher
- “The Lighthouse,” Jarin Blaschke
- “1917,” Roger Deakins
- “Once upon a Time in Hollywood,” Robert Richardson
Best Costume Design
- “The Irishman,” Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson
- “Jojo Rabbit,” Mayes C. Rubeo
- “Joker,” Mark Bridges
- “Little Women,” Jacqueline Durran
- “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Arianne Phillips
Best Documentary Feature
- “American Factory,” Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert
- “The Cave,” Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjaer
- “The Edge of Democracy,” Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris and Tiago Pavan
- “For Sama,” Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts
- “Honeyland,” Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska and Atanas Georgiev
Best Documentary Short Subject
- “In the Absence,” Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam
- “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl),” Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva
- “Life Overtakes Me,” John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson
- “St. Louis Superman,” Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan
- “Walk Run Cha-Cha,” Laura Nix and Colette Sandstedt
Best Film Editing
- “Ford v Ferrari,” Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland
- “The Irishman,” “Thelma Schoonmaker
- “Jojo Rabbit,” Tom Eagles
- “Joker,” Jeff Groth
- “Parasite,” Yang Jinmo
Best International Feature
- “Corpus Christi,” Poland
- “Honeyland,” North Macedonia
- “Les Miserables,” France
- “Pain and Glory,” Spain
- “Parasite,” South Korea
Best Makeup/Hairstyling
- “Bombshell,” Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker
- “Joker,” Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou
- “Judy,” Jeremy Woodhead
- “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White
- “1917,” Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole
Best Original Score
- “Joker,” Hildur Guonadottir
- “Little Women,” Alexandre Desplat
- “Marriage Story,” Randy Newman
- “1917,” Thomas Newman
- “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” John Williams
Best Original Song
- “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from “Toy Story 4,” Randy Newman
- “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman,” music by Elton John, lyric by Bernie Taupin
- “I’m Standing with You” from “Breakthrough,” Diane Warren
- “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II,” Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
- “Stand Up” from “Harriet,” Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo
Best Production Design
- “The Irishman,” Production Design: Bob Shaw; Set Decoration: Regina Graves
- “Jojo Rabbit,” Production Design: Ra Vincent; Set Decoration: Nora Sopkova
- “1917,” Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales
- “Once upon a Time in Hollywood,” Production Design: Barbara Ling; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
- “Parasite,” Production Design: Lee Ha Jun; Set Decoration: Cho Won Woo
Best Animated Short Film
- “Dcera (Daughter),” Daria Kashcheeva
- “Hair Love,” Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver
- “Kitbull,” Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson
- “Memorable,” Bruno Collet and Jean-Francois Le Corre
- “Sister,” Siqi Song
Best Live Action Short Film
- “Brotherhood,” Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon
- “Nefta Football Club,” Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi
- “The Neighbors’ Window,” Marshall Curry
- “Saria,” Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre”
- “A Sister,” Delphine Girard
Best Sound Editing
- “Ford v Ferrari,” Donald Sylvester
- “Joker,” Alan Robert Murray
- “1917,” Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate
- “Once upon a Time in Hollywood,” Wylie Stateman
- “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” Matthew Wood and David Acord
Best Sound Mixing
- “Ad Astra,” Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano
- “Ford v Ferrari,” Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow
- “Joker,” Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland
- “1917,” Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson
- “Once upon a Time in Hollywood,” Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano
Best Visual Effects
- “Avengers: Endgame,” Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick
- “The Irishman,” Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli
- “The Lion King,” Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman
- “1917,” Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy
- “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy
Best Adapted Screenplay
- “The Irishman,” Steven Zaillian
- “Jojo Rabbit,” Taika Waititi
- “Joker,” Todd Phillips and Scott Silver
- “Little Women,” Greta Gerwig
- “The Two Popes,” Anthony McCarten
Best Original Screenplay
- “Knives Out,” Rian Johnson
- “Marriage Story,” Noah Baumbach
- “1917,” Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
- “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Quentin Tarantino
- “Parasite,” Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won