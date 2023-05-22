CHULA VISTA, Calif. — One Direction fans, get ready: Niall Horan is coming to San Diego County next year as part of his newly announced international tour.

Horan will be rounding out his tour, “THE SHOW” Live on Tour, with a stop at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista on July 30, 2024.

Pre-sale for the show begins on Thursday, June 1 at 10 a.m. General sale will start the next day, June 2, at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased during both sales on LiveNation.

Known for his time as a member of the boyband One Direction, Horan’s tour announcement precedes the release of his third solo studio album, called “THE SHOW,” on June 9.

Since One Direction disbanded in 2016, the Irish singer gained notoriety as a solo artist with tracks like “This Town,” “Put A Little Love On Me” and “Slow Hands.”

“THE SHOW” Live on Tour will be Horan’s first concert series since his 2018 “Flicker World Tour” — his debut tour as a solo artist.

“It’s been so long since I’ve toured and I’m so excited to say I will tour in 2024,” he wrote in an Instagram post announcing the tour. “I’m really looking forward to seeing all your beautiful faces out there every night and all over the world.”

“THE SHOW” Live on Tour kicks off in the United Kingdom next February. Before coming down to San Diego County, Horan will be making stops in California near Los Angeles and Santa Cruz. The international tour will conclude in Phoenix, AZ after Horan’s South Bay performance.

Full tour dates for “THE SHOW” Live on Tour can be found here.

Horan is the latest artist to join a growing list of popular acts set to perform at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, including Post Malone, Danny Elfman, Boy George and Fall Out Boy.

No opening acts have been announced yet for the Chula Vista show.