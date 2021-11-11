New San Diego theme park just a few months from opening

A rendering shows plans for the Sesame Street neighborhood at the new theme park in Chula Vista, slated to open in March 2022. (Photo: Seaworld)

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The new Sesame Place San Diego theme park that’s been under construction in the South Bay since 2019 is just a few more months from opening.

The 17-acre park, which will open its gates in March 2022, reached a construction milestone this week, according to SeaWorld, which owns the attraction. All of the park’s Sesame Street-themed rides are nearing completion, from “Elmo’s Rockin’ Rockets” to the “Cookie Climb” and “Super Grover’s Box Car Derby.”

The park will also feature an interactive Sesame Street neighborhood that mirrors the set from the show, “where kids can play in a world that plays back through immersive physical and digital character experiences.” Live character shows, a daily parade and photo opportunities round out the offerings.

The park is being built on the site of the old Aquatica water park in Chula Vista. SeaWorld says the new Sesame Place will feature 11 reimagined water attractions and a 500,000-gallon wave pool when it opens for each summer season on Memorial Day weekend. The rest of the park will remain open year-round.

A rendering shows plans for the water park at Sesame Place in Chula Vista, slated to open in March 2022. (Photo: Seaworld)

The company says the park will be an attraction for “all ages,” but online reviews for the Pennsylvania park suggest the style of rides and theming of Sesame Place will probably be more popular with kids ages 2 through 9 or 10.

SeaWorld has also touted Sesame Place’s accreditation as a Certified Autism Center.

“Staff-wide autism sensitivity and awareness training will be completed prior to the park’s debut, and robust pre-visit planning resources, including a park-specific sensory guide will be featured on its website, making it easier for parents to plan activities that satisfy their child’s specific needs and accommodations,” SeaWorld explained. “Designated quiet spaces with comfortable seating will be incorporated into the park’s design.”

The original Sesame Place park in Philadelphia was the first theme park in the world to achieve that autism designation, according to SeaWorld.

A rendering shows plans for the entrance to Sesame Place in Chula Vista, slated to open in March 2022. (Photo: Seaworld)

You can check out more information about the park on the Sesame Place website.