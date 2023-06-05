SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Fair is just days away from kicking off, offering fairgoers a huge selection of rides to choose from, in addition to the wild food options and star-studded performances.

When the fair kicks off Wednesday in Del Mar, guests will have over 80 rides to choose from to fulfill their thrill-seeking needs, including the following rides rides making their fair debut.

The Joker 360

According to fair officials, this ride is a giant 16-foor pendulum that swings riders clockwise, counterclockwise, up, over and back again. The ride is themed after Batman’s arch-nemesis, The Joker, and will provide high-speed and free-falling sensations.

Medusa

This rides sits four people on each end of a gondola, with their feet dangling, rotating from bottom to top. As Medusa picks up speeds, riders will feel a 3.5 g-force experience as they are taken 13 stories above the ground, stopping briefly for a chance to take in the breathtaking view of the fair from up high. Fair officials say Medusa is a fast ride, but not stomach-dropping fast.

Sea Ray

Up to 32 riders gather aboard a swinging pirate ship that will take them up to 50 feet in the air. Sea Ray will also treat the crew aboard the ship to a dazzling light show with some catchy tunes. The ride is considered “high intensity,” especially for those who are seated on the far ends of the ship. Riders who want a tamer experience are encouraged to sit towards the middle of Sea Ray.

Rockin Rodeo

While many of the rides will cater to the thrill-seekers, there are still plenty of options for the kids. Located in the Kids Zone, Rockin Rodeo is a two-story mirror maze that takes fairgoers through a labyrinth of reflections until they find a hidden staircase to the top deck and a slide.

Juke Box Funhouse

The Juke Box Funhouse takes guests through a series of obstacles like moving floors, revolving barrels, slides and more as they traverse through the funhouse while listening to classic musical hits. Guests must be 36 inches or taller to enter.

“We choose the very best of the best rides, and we are excited for all the joy, thrills, and gorgeous views that we will offer our Fairgoers when they ‘Get Out There’ this summer,” said Katie Mueller, Chief Operating Officer of the 22nd District Agricultural Association. “And we are confident that with our lineup of fun, games, rides, food, and entertainment the San Diego County Fair will serve as the cure for June Gloom.”

You can find a full list of rides that will be at the fair this summer here.

The San Diego County Fair takes place from June 7 to July 4 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds located at 2260 Jimmy Durante Boulevard.