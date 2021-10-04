New Kids on the Block tour in 2022 includes San Diego stop

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 25: (L-R) Singers Danny Wood, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, Jordan Knight and Jonathan Knight of New Kids on the Block perform during a stop of the Mixtape Tour at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on May 25, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Pop super-group New Kids On The Block announced their Mixtape Tour 2022 Monday, with San Diego among three planned Southern California concert dates next year.

The tour, with special guests Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue, will include a May 26 stop at Viejas Arena, as well as stops in Los Angeles on May 27 at Staples Venter and in Anaheim on May 28 at the Honda Center.

“We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can’t wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022,” NKOTB member Donnie Walberg said in a statement.

The tour will be produced by Live Nation and begin its 50-plus dates on May 10 in Cincinnati, Ohio, and wrap July 23 in Washington, D.C.

Tickets go on sale Friday at Ticketmaster.com. Information on VIP packages and NKOTB fan club pre-sales is available at nkotb.com.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.