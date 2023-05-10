SAN DIEGO — A new attraction is coming soon to SeaWorld San Diego.

The kid-friendly play area, called “Rescue Jr,” will be a place for children who want to learn about animal rescue and rehabilitation through hands-on, active and engaging experiences, the theme park said in a release Wednesday.

The future addition includes play elements, a splash pad, water features, climbing structures and rides, according to SeaWorld. Kids can also check out real rescue vehicles, an obstacle course, puzzles fun animal facts and tips on how to help conservation.

“No matter how young, my hope is that all guests come away with a better understanding of how important it is to be a part of protecting the animals around us and maybe we can be the spark that ignites a passion in kids to become animal rescuers, scientists, veterinarians or conservationists,” said Jim Lake, SeaWorld San Diego Park President.

One of the rides, called “Rescue Rafter,” will allow guests to board a rescue boat and experience the swaying and spins that the waves produce in the open ocean.

The date for the opening of “Rescue Jr” has not yet been announced.