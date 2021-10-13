New haunted attraction in Temecula offers more than frights

TEMECULA, Calif. — FOX 5 got an inside look at a new haunted attraction in Riverside County this year.

Temecula Terror is open Thursdays-Sundays in October and features three “terrifying” mazes — Hyde Street Haunted House, Butterfield Asylum and the Crypt. Attendees are invited to indulge on creepy cocktails and brews at two bars and enjoy live DJs and bands scheduled to play most nights.

Kids can also get it on the fun with Family Fright hours from 5-7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Harvest carnival games, photo ops, trick-or-treating and a costume contest will be offered for those seeking a spooky but not scary experience.

Tickets start at $20 for weekdays and $25 on weekends, according to the event website.