SAN DIEGO — The USS Midway Museum on Thursday announced a new addition to its historical collection of aircraft.

A newly restored Navy C-2A Greyhound “Carrier Onboard Delivery,” first launched into the U.S. Navy in 1965, is a twin-engine, high-wing aircraft that was used to fly passengers, cargo and mail to and from aircraft carriers at sea, according to museum officials.

The aircraft was flown by Fleet Logistic Support Squadron 30 (VRC-30) based in San Diego at Naval Air Station North Island.

“Known as the COD (carrier onboard delivery), the C-2 was the Navy’s primary at-sea cargo delivery aircraft for more than 60 years. The Greyhound, flown by a crew of 4 (two pilots and 2 cargo specialists) had a range of more than 1,000 miles and could carry up to 10,000 pounds of cargo,” the museum said.

Donated to the USS Midway Museum in August 2022, the Greyhound took nine months and more than 500 hours from the museum’s restoration team to ready it for display on the ship’s flight deck.

Museum guests will be able to walk inside the plane due to modifications made to the aircraft’s cargo bay.

The Navy is replacing the Greyhound with the V-22 Osprey to head the carrier onboard delivery mission to aircraft carriers, the museum said.