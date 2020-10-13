Netflix series about Selena being filmed in Tijuana

TIJUANA (Border Report) — A series based on the iconic Selena Quintanilla, known as the “Queen of Tejano,’ is being filmed in Northern Baja California. So far 19 episodes have been produced or are under production.

Baja California labor officials say the work has generated about 600 jobs in the region, ranging from production assistants to providing meals for crews and actors.

The series, “Selena,” is scheduled to begin running on Netflix in early December.

Selena Quintanilla was a bilingual superstar who was shot and killed 25 years ago by an obsessed former employee. She was just 23 at the time she was killed in South Texas.

Selena Quintanilla on left, will be played by actress Christian Serratos on right. (Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

Actress Christian Serratos will play the role of Selana. Serratos is well-know for her work in The Walking Dead.

