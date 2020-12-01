Nearly 1,800 more furloughs planned at Disneyland Resort due to COVID-19 shutdown

ANAHEIM (CNS) – Nearly 1,800 more Disneyland Resort employees will be furloughed as it continues to be mostly closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report published Tuesday.

The 1,797 furloughs came to light last month when a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice was filed, The Orange County Register reported. The layoffs were scheduled from Nov. 23 through Feb. 21, the newspaper reported.

The Disneyland Resort, Orange County’s top employer, has been mostly closed since March when the first stay-at-home orders were given in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Some stores and restaurants on Buena Vista Street in Disney California Adventure were opened Nov. 19 for the Christmas season, but theme park rides are still shut down for the forseeable future.

Disneyland President Ken Potrock informed employees last month that an undisclosed number of workers would be furloughed.

“Our thoughts go out to these employees and all who’ve been impacted by the conoravirus economic downturn,” Anaheim chief communications officer Mike Lyster said.

“While it is all hands on deck right now as we deal with a renew surge in cases, this is a reminder why we need a plan for economic recovery that provides a realistic reopening roadmap for Anaheim’s theme parks when the time is right.”

Messages left with Disneyland Resort officials were not immediately returned.