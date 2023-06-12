CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Hopefully you are not “So Sick” of love songs, because Ne-Yo is coming to town later this year.

The three-time Grammy Award winner is making a stop at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre on Oct. 3 as part of his “Champagne and Roses” tour.

Ne-Yo will be joined by R&B mainstays Robin Thicke and Mario, who will be joining the 15-city tour as special guests, according to Live Nation.

Tickets for the San Diego County show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 16 to the general public. Pre-sale tickets for Citi cardholders will be available starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15.

You can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster here. Various VIP packages will be available as well.

Known for his iconic mid-2000s R&B jams like “So Sick,” “Miss Independent” and “Because of You,” Ne-Yo has continued to make music, with his most-recent album “Self Explanatory” releasing in July 2022.

Thicke, who garnered four Grammy nominations for his breakthrough album “Blurred Lines,” is currently one of the four judges on “The Masked Singer.”

Mario has worked with Ne-Yo before — his breakout single “Let Me Love You” was penned by Ne-Yo, earning a pair of Grammy nominations.

Ne-Yo is the latest major act to announce they will be performing at the South Bay amphitheater, joining artists like Post Malone, The Cure, Danny Elfman, Boy George and Fall Out Boy.

The Champagne and Roses tour will kick off with a Sept. 9 show in Detroit, Michigan and close out on Oct. 4 in Mountain View, California.