National Taco Day: Freebies and deals offered nationally

SAN DIEGO — National Taco Day is Sunday, Oct. 4 and eateries across America are celebrating with free and discounted offers on the popular Mexican food item.

According to the food holiday’s website, NationalTacoDay.com, Americans ate more than 4.5 billion tacos last year, which the site estimates is 490,000 miles of food (which is about the distance from the earth to the moon and back).

Swing by your favorite neighborhood taco shop Sunday, or check out these deals available from national chains:

El Pollo Loco:

Customers can get two free tacos al carbon on Oct. 4 when they make a curbside order on the store’s app.

Jack in the Box: Celebrating National Taco Day, from Oct. 4 through Oct. 10, Jack in the Box is offering two FREE tacos with any app purchase.

Taco Bell: Taco Bell is kicking off National Taco Day with the launch of a gifting platform and the fast-food chain is giving a free taco to gift for the first 10,000 people who use Taco Gifter. Taco Bell’s Twitter account will announce when the free tacos will be available Sunday.

Taco Gifter is a service that does exactly what the name implies, gifts a taco to someone else.

On The Border: On The Border will be serving up $2 tacos throughout the day. Guests can choose from crispy or soft, chicken tinga or seasoned ground beef. Available October 4th only.