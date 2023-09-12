A pair of Sumatran tiger cubs, named Hutan and Puteri, that were born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in July. (San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance)

SAN DIEGO — Say hello to Hutan and Puteri.

The San Diego Zoo Safari Park announced Tuesday the names of a pair of Sumatran tiger cubs born at the park in July.

The male cub was named Hutan (pronounced Hoo-taan), which means “forest” in Malay and the female cub was named Puteri (pronounced Poo-Tear-e), which means “princess,” the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance said.

The birth of the tigers cubs come at a time when the Sumatran tiger is critically endangered, with only an estimated 400 to 600 remaining on earth, according to zoo officials.

Hutan and Puteri were born on July 12 to first-time mother Diana and father Dumai, SDZWA said. The cubs are the first to be born at the Safari Park’s Tull Family Tiger Trail habitat in seven years.

The cubs are expected to remain in their den with Diana for several more weeks. You can find more information on Sumatran tiger conservation efforts here.

According to zoo officials, the births were a result of a breeding recommendation through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Sumatran Tiger Species Survival Plan.