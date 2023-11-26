Disneyland guests on the “It’s a Small World” ride got something of an unexpected and unwelcomed show Sunday when a man stripped down and got up close and personal with some of the set pieces on the iconic attraction, theme park officials confirmed to KTLA.

Video of the streaker posted by TMZ shows the man, eerily lit in blue and pink lights, walking around nearly in the buff to the sound of Christmas music.

Guests take a relaxing ride through It’s a Small World at Disneyland. (Credit: Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

“I am on Small World and there was a streaker, I cannot believe this happening,” Ashley Esqueda posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Disneyland officials told KTLA that the man stepped out of the ride’s vehicle as the attraction was in operation and that park employees stopped the ride as soon as they were made aware of the situation.

“At some point, somebody snapped him outside of the ride … and it looks like he went for the full birthday suit look out in the sunshine,” TMZ wrote.

The streaker was immediately removed from the park with the assistance of the Anaheim Police Department, officials said.

Whether or not his clothes, which were seen in a pile on the “It’s a Small World” ride, were returned or not is unclear.