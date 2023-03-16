SAN DIEGO — American rock band My Morning Jacket has pinned a San Diego date for its 2023 US headline tour.

The ensemble will make a stop at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre on Aug. 22, which will be “One Big Holiday” for fans.

The group came to life in Louisville, Kentucky in 1998 and is made up of vocalist and guitarist Jim James, bassist Tom Blankenship, drummer Patrick Hallahan, guitarist Carl Broemel and keyboardist Bo Koster.

My Morning Jacket’s sound has been described as “experimental and psychedelic” music that’s rooted in rock and country.

The group, which signed with label ATO Records, has nine studio albums with the most recent being released in 2021.

Members of My Morning Jacket’s fan club will have first access to presale tickets. Free registration is available now through March 20 at 6 a.m. Click here to sign up.

Spotify and local presales begin March 23 at 10 a.m. All remaining tickets will be released to the general public on March 24 at 10 a.m. More information on ticket options can be hound here.

My Morning Jacket said it’s partnering with non-profit REVERB to reduce the environmental footprint of their tour.

The group also said it will be supporting REVERB’s climate portfolio, which funds projects that measurably reduce greenhouse gas pollution, address climate justice and directly decarbonize the music industry.