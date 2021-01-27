Musicians resume playing at outdoor venues

SAN DIEGO — San Diego musicians who have been out in the cold because of the pandemic can play at outdoor venues again following the lifting of the regional stay-at-home order.

Celebrated local musician Shane Hall has not been on a stage in 11 months, but with the shifting orders for outdoor music venues, he was back at it Tuesday for a socially distanced event at Coomber Craft Wines in Oceanside. No one took the live music for granted.

“I think it’s going to be like we’ve always wanted it to be,” Hall said. “People are going to pay attention and be into it.”

Skip and Marie Coomber say with the addition of live music, people will start to feel a sense of normalcy again.

The rules are simple: masks stay on until people are eating and patrons will stay at least six feet part from each other.

“Someone sitting at a table in an outdoor dining environment needs to be twelve feet away from someone, say, performing music,” Nathan Fletcher, Chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors said Monday.

So will people come back to live music? Hall says absolutely.

“Now people are hungry and I believe the local scene is going to benefit immensely because we have a lot of good players in the scene, a lot of talented and special people making music. And I think the community’s going to realize that now because they’re listening.”