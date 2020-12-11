Music venue weathers pandemic storm with streaming shows

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. – Much of the year has been quiet for the music industry, devastating an ecosystem from engineers to working musicians who earn their income touring.

“Music venues have been dark the whole time,” said Chris Goldsmith, a Grammy-winning producer and president of entertainment of Belly Up Entertainment. “A lot of people have had to find other work others are trying to weather the storm, but it’s a long storm.”

In lieu of live performances, the venue spent much of the fall streaming concerts for as little as $10 per household. They say people have jumped at the chance to get back to live music, but it’s still a bit of an adjustment for the bands.

“It’s really strange not to get that reaction — you almost feel bad for the band,” sound engineer Damian DeRobbio said. “You want to clap, but then it sounds weird with one person clapping.”

On Friday, the rock band Los Lobos performed their “Still At Home For the Holidays” show. The East Los Angeles band performed many of their hits and interacted with fans through a live video link.

When concerts again are allowed to host fans, Goldsmith argues there’s going to be pent-up demand.

“Every band in the world is going to want to tour,” he said. “Our calendar is going to really full for a while.”