SAN DIEGO — Almost every kid that has visited the Legoland California Resort — and let’s face it, adults too — have probably fantasized about living in the park’s “Miniland U.S.A.” at one point or another.

Well, now one lucky family will have the opportunity to make that dream a reality.

A new beachfront home made entirely of Lego bricks in “Miniland San Diego” is set to hit the market, allowing one lucky family to “live” in the section of the park as “Minilanders” — the four-inch tall residents of the park’s world.

The home is currently up for action for families, allowing the top bidder to reside in the house with Minilanders designed in the likeness of them and their family members.

Placed in the Coronado section of America’s Finest City’s Lego counterpart, the craftsman-style house was built using more than 50,000 bricks and took a team of Master Model Builders more than 380 hours to complete.

Allie Lutz of “Buying Beverly Hillshas” is the “realtor” for the property, serving as a collaborator with Legoland’s Master Model Builders to make a home that any family could want to own and make their own.

“I’m excited to be listing this extraordinary property and can’t wait to witness the joy it will bring to the family who becomes proud Minilander residents,” Lutz said in a press release.

Highlights of the house, according to Legoland officials, include:

Four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms, including a primary bedroom with an in-room fireplace and private balcony. A modern kitchen and living room with a fireplace are also featured.

A well-brick-shaped yard and porch complete with a fountain, as well as a veranda-covered backyard adorned with a flower overhang, dining table, jacuzzi and firepit.

Durable Danish construction along with plastic countertops, walls and furniture.

Easy walking distance to regular-sized attractions in the theme park like the Dragon Coaster, CHIMA Water Park, LEGO NINJAGO: The Ride, the LEGO MOVIE 2 Experience and the Sea Life Aquarium.

Exterior of the new Coronado house at Legoland California’s “Miniland USA.” (Courtesy of Legoland California)

Living room of the new Coronado house at Legoland California’s “Miniland USA.” (Courtesy of Legoland California)

Master bedroom of the new Coronado house at Legoland California’s “Miniland USA.” (Courtesy of Legoland California)

Kitchen of the new Coronado house at Legoland California’s “Miniland USA.” (Courtesy of Legoland California)

Exterior of the new Coronado house at Legoland California’s “Miniland USA.” (Courtesy of Legoland California)

Up to 10 members of a family, including pets, can place a bid in the public action. All funds from the action will benefit Merlin’s Magic Wand Foundation, a non-profit organization that creates magical experiences for children experiencing hardships.

Bids are accepted through Aug. 7 for the Lego-sized property and can be made here.

Theme park officials say the top bidder will be ready to “move in” before Labor Day to soak up the last of the summertime in their home with simultaneous views of San Diego landmarks like Petco Park, the Del Mar Racetrack and the Hotel del Coronado.

“In MINILAND U.S.A. our residents receive unmatched daily care and never age,” President of LEGOLAND California Resort Kurt Stocks said in a release. “Imagine ‘waking up’ each day in a vibrant world filled with beautiful sandy beaches and meticulously crafted furnishings – every corner of this home encourages playfulness and is waiting to be explored.”