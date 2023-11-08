EL CAJON, Calif. — The Mother Goose Parade, San Diego County’s largest Thanksgiving celebration, will not happen for the fourth consecutive year in El Cajon, organizers said.

“There will be no 2023 event as the team begins the process of crafting the next chapter in this fabled celebration,” the Mother Goose Parade Association said on its website.

Organizers added the “beloved event shall be re-imagined as a new classic in 2024.”

Started in 1947, the Mother Goose Parade was held for the first time virtually in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, it was called off due to “unprecedented staffing, logistics and supply chain challenges,” per the website. El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells said the city usually helps the parade with money, police and fire personnel, but not having the event for a few years, has made the comeback challenging.

The parade has not been live since 2019.