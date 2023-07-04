SAN DIEGO — In just a few weeks, more than 700 items have been turned into the San Diego County Fair lost and found.

The guest services team at the fair has seen a lot over the years, including plenty of odd items. This year perhaps the most random was a drum set seat, which was claimed.

Tuesday, July 4 is the final day of the fair, but guest services will be on site Wednesday and Thursday if you need to claim a lost item.

“With all these keys here, you wonder how some people can get home because they have a whole string of keys with a house key or their car remote,” said Gail Tompkins, who has worked in guest services at the fair for more than two decades.

The fair has averaged about 30 lost items a day since kicking off on June 7. The items range from hats and shoes to pictures from the event.

Here’s how some of the more commonly lost items break down:

41 Identification cards or driver’s licenses

42 Pairs of eyeglasses

48 Sets of keys

58 Wallets

67 Backpacks and lunch boxes

159 Credit cards

227 Cell phones

“We have a pretty good system in place. We have nine different logs. It’s kind of old fashion, but it works,” said Tompkins.

Hundreds of items lost is still a relatively small amount when attendance is set to hit much higher numbers.

“We’re going to be around where we were last year, which is close to one million people,” said Tristan Hallman.

From concerts to carnival games, the fair reports spending increases across the board for 2023. Tuesday marks the last day of the fair and things aren’t expected to slow down.

“We always see attendance go up typically on Fourth of July weekend or last weekend, which is the busiest time of the year for us,” said Hallman.

If you have lost an item and want to have guest services check their inventory, simply call 858-794-1124 and leave a message with the following information:

Did you already report the loss? Tell us the date and number on your record.

Describe the lost item, using details, including the date you attended the Fair.

Speak clearly. When you leave your name and phone number, speak slowly enough that the operator can write down your phone number. Spell your name if you think it will help us find your records.

If you lost a cell phone, please include the phone brand (such as Samsung, iPhone, etc.) and the phone service provider (such as AT&T or Verizon), as well as any other information that will help identify your phone (such as distinctive case or custom decoration).

If you lost keys, please include information such as an approximate number of keys; if there is a key fob; whether they are car, home, or office keys; and whether there is a key ring or decorative item attached.

After you have heard from Guest Services that they may have your lost item; this is how to return to the Fair to claim it and get a refund for parking and admission.

Drive past the main parking lot entrance and proceed to the Ride Share parking lot. Look for the purple banners. Park and walk to the main entrance and go to will call.

Tell will call that you are going to guest services to retrieve an item. You will have to buy a ticket, CASH ONLY, but this will be refunded to you when you return to will call.

Go to the guest services office (1st floor, east end of the Grandstand building), get your item, return to will call for your refund, then return to your car. If you take more than one hour to retrieve your item, your car may be towed.

Call 858-794-1124 to set up an appointment to come and retrieve your lost item. Someone will be on site July 10-15 to assist. All non-claimed items will be donated in September.