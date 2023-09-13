SAN DIEGO — Halloween celebrations are starting early at LEGOLAND California with monsters taking over the San Diego area park as soon as this month.

Starting Saturday, Sept. 16, Brick-or-Treat is returning to the popular amusement park, transforming the grounds into a fun-filled escape with candy, “not-so-scary” new shows and more.

Kids can build some creepy, crawly LEGO figures and check out an array of monster LEGO characters who will be wondering around the park during the Halloween festivities.

“It’s a monster party, so if you’re looking for a fun, safe place to take your kids, we are geared towards children ages 2-12 here,” said LEGOLAND communications manager, Christine Fillippis. “Everything we have is going to be not so scary, and just super fun and exciting.”

Guests are encouraged to wear their best costumes as there will be a number of contests with those best dressed receiving prizes.

“We have tons of treat trails throughout the park. We even have a new Witches Whacky Way treat trial, where the best kind of cauldrons are filled with candy,” said Fillippis.

Limited-time attractions during Brick-or-Treat include the Disco Dragon Coaster, Spider Lady’s Spiderling Build, and the Great Monster Instrument Hunt.

Brick-or-Treat admission is included with daily tickets, hotel packages, and the Elite Annual Pass for the following dates:

— Sept. 16, 23, and 30 (Saturdays).

— Oct. 7- 8, 14 -15, 21-22, and 28-29 (Saturdays and Sundays).

In-between candy trails and creepy LEGO builds, you may want to refuel with some Granny’s Scary Tale Apple Fries or a Howl-O-Ween Monster Shake.

Halloween has arrived at LEGOLAND California, located at One Legoland Drive in Carlsbad.