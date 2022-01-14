Monster Jam at Petco Park: Guide to this weekend’s big event downtown

SAN DIEGO — Truckloads of dirt have transformed Petco Park into a playground for high-flying, 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks, which will take over downtown San Diego this weekend.

Here’s what you need to know about getting to the event with San Diego MTS, finding parking in the area, COVID-19 requirements for attendees and — if you have other plans or live downtown — when to expect the crowds.

Monster Jam roars back into town

Monster Jam, the motorsport featuring oversized monster trucks that race, perform stunts and launch off ramps, is back in San Diego for the first time in two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event will be held across two days at the reimagined Petco Park in East Village:

Saturday, Jan. 15 – Pit Party at 2:30 p.m., gates open at 4:30 p.m., event starts at 7 p.m.

– Pit Party at 2:30 p.m., gates open at 4:30 p.m., event starts at 7 p.m. Sunday Jan. 16 – Pit Party at 11:30 a.m., gates open at 1 p.m., even starts at 3 p.m.

You can get San Diego Monster Jam tickets online via Ticketmaster, which is the event’s official partner. Admission was still available for various sections starting at $45 Friday morning.

The Pit Party gives fans about three hours of early access to check out trucks, meet drivers and get autographs. You can buy Monster Jam Pit Party passes online, too — they’ll run you $20 and must be accompanied by an event ticket, according to the organizers’ website.

Avoiding crowds? Hit the road or grab a trolley away from downtown before the events let out around 9:15 p.m. Saturday and 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

Getting to the event

Taking the trolley is always the most highly recommended method for getting to big events downtown. Families riding San Diego MTS can save money, too, because two kids 12 and under can ride for free on weekends with every paying adult.

Trains will depart every 15 minutes on all three lines before and after the event each day.

Passengers taking the Green Line can exit at the Gaslamp Quarter Station and head straight to the ballpark Those headed to the Pit Party should exit at the 12th & Imperial Transit Center

can exit at the Gaslamp Quarter Station and head straight to the ballpark Passengers taking the Orange or UC San Diego Blue Line should exit at 12th & Imperial Transit Center and head straight to the ballpark They’ll use the same exit to get to the Pit Party

should exit at 12th & Imperial Transit Center and head straight to the ballpark

Check the MTS trip planner and San Diego trolley maps/routes on the transportation agency’s website.

You can use your phone as your trolley pass with PRONTO or buy your fare at any ticket vending machine at stations. Don’t forget there are free MTS park and ride lots that allow you to drive closer to downtown and then close the gap on the trolley.

If you’re planning on driving instead, expect parking to be limited downtown.

You can find lots via the San Diego Padres’ guide to parking at Petco Park

You can also search and reserve a space ahead with sites like SpotHero, which have event-based parking maps comparing prices

The Lexus Premier Lot and Tailgate Lot South will each be closed for the event.

COVID-19 policies

Proof of a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination is not required. Masks are required at indoor portions of the ballpark and are “strongly encouraged” for those who are not vaccinated.

Masks will be distributed at any Guest Services location around the concourse at the stadium.