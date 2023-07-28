SAN DIEGO — The San Diego music festival season is continuing into September this year with a two-day concert event at Mission Beach.

“The Mission Bayfest,” hosted by the organizers of the annual San Diego Bayfest, is returning for a second year on Friday, Sept. 29 and Saturday, Sept. 30 at Mariners Point Park, featuring a next-level line-up of reggae artists.

The music festival is the first of its kind dedicated to the Mission Bay park, drawing out over 7,000 attendees to the previous edition of the event last year.

Headlining each day of the Mission Bayfest will be local reggae bands, Pepper and Tribal Seeds.

Pepper is a San Diego-based reggae rock trio, known for their vibrant music that reflects the region’s culture. Originally from Hawaii, the band has eight studio albums to their name, as well as two electrifying live records. Their most known for songs like “Stone Love” and “Warning (feat. Stick Figure).”

2023 Mission Bayfest poster. (Courtesy of San Diego Bayfest)

Tribal Seeds is a homegrown reggae band that “exudes the true essence of reggae music.” Founded in 2005 by a group of brothers, their music reflects the coastal lifestyle and vibrant San Diego community, spreading positivity and unity with stirring rhythms and lyrics. The band is known for songs like “Dawn of Time” and “In Your Eyes.”

On Friday, Pepper will be supported by Fortunate Youth, KBong and Johnny Cosmic and Sensi Trails featuring Kyle Rising. Saturday’s headliner, Tribal Seeds, will be supported by Hirie, The Elovaters, Eddie Zuko and Artikal Sound System.

Tickets are available for purchase online starting at $99 for the two-day, general admission pass. A VIP package is also available.

Doors for the Mission Bayfest open at 12 p.m. for fans headed to the concert. Local food vendors will be available for festivalgoers, as well as bartenders slinging craft beers and cocktails.