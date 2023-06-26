SAN DIEGO — Can’t wait or make the Fourth of July fireworks? No need to worry as pyrotechnics will light up the night sky in Mission Bay the night before Independence Day.

The show, which returned last year after a 10-year hiatus due to budgetary constraints, is set for Monday, July 3 at 9 p.m., Mission Bay officials confirmed.

Santa Clara Point, Fanuel Street Park, Along Rivera Drive, Sunset Point Park and William D. Evans Fireworks Cruise are public viewing spots where the fireworks can be seen in the Mission Bay area.

Boaters can also get out on the water and watch the show from their own vessel.

Other vantage points include Bahia Resort, Hyatt Regency Mission Bay Spa and Marina, The Dana on Mission Bay, Paradise Point Resort & Spa, Catamaran Resort Hotel & Spa, Mission Bay Beach Club and San Diego Mission Bay Resort.

If the Mission Bay show isn’t enough for you, SeaWorld San Diego will launch its fireworks not too long after at 9:50 p.m.