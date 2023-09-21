SAN DIEGO — The largest military air show in the country returns to San Diego this weekend with immersive experiences, static displays and more.

From Friday, Sept. 22 to Sunday, Sept. 24, the highly anticipated MCAS Miramar Air Show will, once again, wow crowds with daytime demonstrations.

The theme for this year — “People. Planes. Power.”

Aviation enthusiasts who attend this free event can expect to see some air action from the Marine Corps’ F-35B, Marine Air-Ground Task Force and the renowned Blue Angels.

Before you head out, here’s some things you should know before you go.

Ticketing

General admission to the Miramar Air Show is free to all. However, there are upgraded seating options for sale for each day of the event. Those looking to get the best view or added comfort can choose from these options:

— Devil Dog Chalet: For $263, this ticket will get you front-row seating in a military-themed chalet. Guests can enjoy the comfort of lounge chairs and couches under a shade tent while taking advantage of a complimentary full bar, as well as an included breakfast and lunch.

— Semper Fi Chalet: For $135, this ticket will permit entry to an outdoor seating and shaded dining area. It will get you complimentary drinks (limited to beer, wine, soda and water), breakfast, lunch, and snacks.

— Observations Deck Chalet: Adults tickets are $74 and children ages 3-9 are $40 for this area, which has both shaded and unshaded seating. This includes complimentary water and snacks from a small food court.

— Reseved Box Seats: Attendees can chose their spot in the box seating section for $35.

— Grandstands: For $9, guests of all ages can watch the air show from the grandstands area.

More information on ticketing can be found here.

Performer lineup

The performer lineup and times will be the same for each day of the event. Performers are scheduled within the hour/time slot as listed below.

**Schedules are subject to change.

— 8 a.m. – Gates Open to the Public

— 9 a.m. – Precision Exotics Runway Races and Kent Pietsch Comedy

–10 a.m. – USAF U-2 Dragonlady / Vicky Benzing / Hotstreak Jet Streak and Vicky Benzing Race

— 10:30 a.m. – Opening Ceremonies / SOCOM Paracommandos

— 11:15 a.m. – USMC MV-22 Demo

— 11:30 a.m. – USMC F-35B Demo

— 11:50 a.m. – Warbirds over Miramar

— 12:30 p.m. – C17 Globemaster Demo / Redbull Air Force

— 1 p.m. – USAF F-16 Viper Demo W/P-51 Heritage Flight

— 1:40 p.m. – Marine Air Ground Task Force (MAGTF)

— 2:40 p.m. – Mike Goulian / Hotstreak Jet Truck and Mike Goulian Race

— 3 p.m. – CAL Fire / The United States Navy Blue Angels

— 4:15 p.m. – End of Flying

— 5 p.m. -Gates Close

Directions, parking and rideshare

The Miramar Air Show is located at MCAS Miramar on Miramar Way in San Diego.

Attendees can enter through the North or Main Gate, and on-base staff will direct drivers to the parking lots. Shuttles are available from all lots.

Guests choosing rideshare will be permitted onto base. The pick up/drop off area for rideshare users will be at the McDonald’s parking lot located on Mitscher Way and Elrod Avenue. There will be a shuttle to take guests to the flight line entrance from this restaurant.

Arriving by plane is not permitted. Only pre-approved static display and performer aircraft are allowed to fly into MCAS Miramar.

Gates open at 8 a.m. and the show begins at 9 a.m. each day.