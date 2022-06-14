SAN DIEGO – Parents, are you looking to get your kids out of the house this summer without dropping big bucks? We have just the thing!

Throughout the summer, Regal Edwards Mira Mesa and other Regal Cinemas across the country will offer $2 movie tickets to some of the most beloved children’s movies from the last decade, including “Despicable Me,” “Space Jam,” “Sing” and “Trolls.” The goal is to offer a low-cost option to family-friendly films with a proven track record among adults and children alike.

“Bring the family to the nearest Regal theatre for our 2022 Summer Movie Express series! Summer Movie Express tickets are just $2 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays featuring summer movies the whole family will enjoy,” Regal says on its website.

The movies will play from June 7 through August 10 and will have multiple showtimes each day for families looking for flexible hours.

Below, you will find a list of the movies playing at Regal Mira Mesa this summer:

June 7 and June 8

“The Lorax”

“The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part”

June 14 and June 15

“Abominable”

“The LEGO Batman Movie”

June 21 and June 22

“Despicable Me”

“Pokemon Detective Pikachu”

June 28 and June 29

“Despicable Me 2”

“Space Jam”

July 5 and July 6

“Sing”

“Puss in Boots”

July 12 and July 13

“Sing 2”

“Space Jam: A New Legacy”

July 19 and July 20

“Despicable Me 3”

“Tom & Jerry”

July 26 and July 27

“Minions”

“Trolls World Tour”

August 2 and August 3

“The Croods: A New Age”

“The Boss Baby: Family Business”

August 9 and August 10

“Trolls”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

For more information on the summer movie program including showtimes, click HERE.