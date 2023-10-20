SAN DIEGO — It’s time to grab those Catrin and Catrina costumes — a Day of the Dead Festival is bringing together the best in Mexican food, entertainment, and art this weekend in San Diego.

According to event organizers, this celebration will be a “beautiful and memorable experience that you won’t want to miss.”

Held at Fashion Valley mall, the Day of the Dead Festival will be offering a space to embrace the richness of Mexican life, culture, and cuisine.

The two-day event has been described as “a gourmet Mexican food festival, where food lovers and cultural enthusiasts can sample culinary delights from Mexico.”

There will be an array of local and international restaurants showcasing the rich flavors of Mexico with a touch of cultural heritage. Around 20 chefs will provide bite-sized creations paired with crafted drinks.

Here’s a look at what this Day of the Dead Festival has to offer:

— Culinary samples crafted by 20 renowned Baja chefs, each one preparing a dish that embodies the rich traditions of the Day of the Dead holiday.

— Cocktail creations from each participating chef.

— Live music and performances.

— A Day of the Dead Parade.

— Traditional Day of the Dead altar.

— Catrin and Catrina dress-up contest.

Tickets to the event start at $40 for a single-day pass for Sunday. Saturday entry starts at $60, and full weekend entry can be purchased for $130. VIP passes are also available.

General admission includes a drink voucher and one tasting per chef. VIP entry offers two drink vouchers, one tasting per chef, and an exclusive VIP area.

This is a 21+ event.