It’s only October but the Queen of Christmas is already gearing up for the holiday season.

Just 84 days before Christmas, Mariah Carey announced the Merry Christmas One and All tour.

The “All I Want for Christmas is You” songstress is set to perform her holiday hit along with many more.

“Yes, the actual defrosting has begun,” the Grammy-award-winning artist joked in her Instagram caption.

Mariah Carey, seen here performing her Christmas hits in 2019, has teamed with McDonald’s for the brand’s latest celebrity-backed promotion. (Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images)

The tour kicks off in Highland, California on Nov. 15 and makes its way to the Hollywood Bowl on Nov. 17. The tour wraps up in New York on Dec. 17.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 6 with various presale opportunities available as soon as Oct. 4.