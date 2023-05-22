SAN DIGEO — Maluma is bringing his swagger back to San Diego as part of the Latin artist’s “Don Juan World Tour.”

The Colombian singer is set to perform at Pechanga Arena on Sept 16 at 8 p.m., concert officials announced Monday.

Known for his hit songs “Hawai,” “Felices Los Cuatro” and “Corazón,” Maluma’s return to America’s Finest City will be his first performance here since September 2021, when the singer stopped by during his “Papi Juancho World Tour.”

Tickets become available to the general public starting Friday, May 26, at 10 a.m.

The U.S. leg of his 2023 tour features stops in Sacramento, New York City, Miami and more cities.

Maluma has more than 37 international awards including a Latin Grammy, as well as accolades from the MTV VMAs and Billboard Music Awards.