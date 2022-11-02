A Los Angeles pop-up speakeasy is being kind and rewinding to a nostalgic evening at a Blockbuster video store.

The venue is inspired by a Friday night spent strolling down the aisles of the video rental spot in the ’90s and 2000s.

When guests enter the location, they’re greeted at the door with their very own membership card, according to Bucketlisters. That membership card is actually a drink ticket.

With that ticket, guests can walk around the Blockbuster “store” and search for their drink, as they would search for a VHS tape.

The tape’s cover has the cocktail’s “synopsis” or ingredients. The drinks are inspired by popular movies from the 1990s and 2000s.

Once you select your tape, bring it to checkout, where a bartender will whip up your libation of choice.

Like any Blockbuster, guests can grab snacks like popcorn and candy as well.

To purchase tickets, head here. Admission to the bar is $45 a person, which includes two cocktails.

Starting Dec. 10, the bar will host a Blockbuster brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets include one entree and one welcome cocktail.

The pop-up is for those 21 years and older. Seating is first come, first serve for ticketholders.

It’s located at 7174 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046.