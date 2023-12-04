HOLLYWOOD – He was “Lost in New York” and “Home Alone” as a child actor. As an adult, he’s been cemented into Hollywood history.

On Friday, Macaulay Culkin received a star on the illustrious Hollywood Walk of Fame, marking his 40 years in show business.

The actor received the 2,765th star as part of the Motion Picture category. The ceremony took place Friday morning on Hollywood Boulevard between Ivar Avenue and Cahuenga Boulevard.

Speaking at the ceremony was his “Home Alone” costar Catherine O’Hara and friend Natasha Lyonne.

“‘Home Alone’ was, is, and always will be a beloved global sensation. The reason families all over the world can’t let a year go by without watching ‘Home Alone’ together is because of Macaulay Culkin,” O’Hara said. “Yes, he had a most excellent script and a wonderful director, but it is Macaulay’s perfect performance as Kevin McCallister that gave us that little ‘every boy’ on an extraordinary adventure.”

Macaulay Culkin attends the ceremony honoring Macaulay Culkin with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Dec. 01, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Macaulay, congratulations. You so deserve your star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Thank you for including me, your fake mom who left you home alone — not once, but twice — to share in this happy occasion. I’m so proud of you,” she concluded.

During his adolescence, he also starred in “Uncle Buck,””My Girl,” “The Good Son,” Jacobs Ladder” and “Richie Rich.” He most recently starred in FX’s “American Horror Story: Installment 10” and HBO Max’s “The Righteous Gemstones.”

Macaulay Culkin, from left, Catherine O’Hara, and Natasha Lyonne attend a ceremony honoring Culkin with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Dec. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“I feel such esteem from this whole thing,” Culkin said of the honor.

He thanked his partner, actress Brenda Song. The couple have two sons together.

“You are absolutely everything,” he gushed. “You’re my champion, you’re the only person happier for me today than I am. You’re not only the best woman I’ve ever known, but you’re the best person I’ve ever known. You’ve given me all my purpose. You’ve given me family. After the birth of our two boys, you’ve become one of my three favorite people.”

“You’re somewhere in there,” he joked.

It wasn’t lost on him that he received this honor on the first day of December, just weeks before Christmas.

To cap off the big achievement, Culkin ended his speech with this famous line: “Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals.”