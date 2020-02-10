Luke Perry left out of Academy Awards ‘In Memoriam’ piece

Luke Perry died in California on March 4, days after suffering a massive stroke. When Perry was laid to rest in Tennessee last month, he was buried in a mushroom suit, according to his daughter, Sophie Perry.

LOS ANGELES — After a big night at the Oscars, many people took to Twitter to show their disappointment when a popular actor was not mentioned during a memorial segment.

Luke Perry, who passed away from a stroke at the age of 52 in March 2019, was noticeably left out of the ‘In Memoriam’ piece at the Academy Awards that gives tribute to those in show business that died the previous year.

Notably, Perry’s last film was Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which was nominated eight times and took home two awards. In the movie, he plays Wayne Maunder, a 1960’s TV actor.

Perry fans took to social media to express their outrage that the actor was not mentioned.

Excluding Luke Perry from the Oscars in Memoriam was disrespectful. He appeared in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood which was nominated for Best Picture. Quentin Tarantino personally selected Luke to be in his movie so why not mention him? #oscars pic.twitter.com/eRICigXD0N — Price of Reason (@priceoreason) February 10, 2020

Perry’s acting career spanned nearly 30 years, with hit shows like Beverly Hills 90210 and most recently, Riverdale.

Fans were quick to point out horror legend Sid Haig and Cameron Boyce, who died at the age of 20 over the summer, were also left out of the segment.

All three were mentioned in the lengthier online In Memoriam segment on the Academy’s website.