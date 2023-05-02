SAN DIEGO — Grammy Award-winning singer Luis Miguel will be making a stop in San Diego as part of his 2023 world tour.

The Latin music superstar will perform at Pechanga Arena on Sep. 21 at 8 p.m.

Pre-sale tickets for the San Diego performance go on sale Thursday, May 4 at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices range from $59 to $199 and can be purchased here.

More information on premium and VIP packages are expected to be released at a later time, according to AXS.

Known for some of his timeless hits like “Ahora Te Puedes Marchar” and “Hasta Que Me Olvides,” Miguel will kick off his world tour on Aug. 3 in Buenos Aires, Argentina and close out the tour with a Dec. 17 show in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The Latin pop icon has won five Grammys and four Latin Grammys and has is the only artist ever to have two Spanish-language albums go platinum in the U.S., according to a news release.

Miguel joins a list of several other major acts slated to perform at Pechanga Arena this year, including Depeche Mode, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Blink-182, Jo Koy and Erykah Badu.

The Pechanga Arena Box Office is located at 3500 Sports Arena Boulevard and is open on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.